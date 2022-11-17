Bismark, Prima bag doubles and singles titles in Lae tennis – The National

BISMARK Maritime and Prima Smallgoods are the champions of the Lae Tennis Club’s singles and doubles competition.

The six-week competition attracted nine teams – four teams in division A and five in division B.

Division A winners Bismark Maritime beat Chemcare while Prima Smallgoods had an easy run over Nanolight in the division B, taking out the decider 5-1.

An emotional Bismark captain Jeff Yuill praised his team’s effort for withstanding their opponent’s challenge.

“We played them in a couple of rounds but thank you to my team’s effort. After a few years of trying, we’ve finally got hold of the perpetual shield,” Yuill said.

“It was a tough match that went down to the wire.

“Well done to Chemcare for the challenge and thank you to the LTC organising committee and all the sponsors for making the team tournament a success,” said the Bismark skipper.

The division A grand final went down to the wire, with Bismark’s Rob Capstick knocking off Christian Nastor 6-0 in the first singles set. However, Chemcare’s substitute Martin Caberio equalised in the second set beating Yuill 6-1.

Nastor and Caberio increased the lead to 2-1 after winning their doubles match but Chemcare couldn’t continue their streak in the next singles match, with Louie Domalaon losing to Bismark’s Dennis Seeto 6-3.

The next singles set was the highlight of the grand final with Chemcare’s Julien Banchetti facing off with Glenn Cabasug.

In a nerve-wracking game, Banchetti tied the set 5-5 however, Cabasug kept his cool counter-attack to win the set 7-5 for Bismark to lead 3-2.

Chemcare regrouped to win the next doubles set 6-4 and drew the game 3-3. However, Bismark were crowned the champions for having won 30-27 games in total.

In the division B grand final, Prima Smallgoods had an easy run over Nanolight taking out the decider 5-1.

Substitute player Jackson Varcilli set the tone for Prima, winning his singles set 6-2 against Nanolight’s Matt Pacey with Phyonna Gangloff, Kila Jose and Irene Jose all winning their singles sets.

Varcilli and Gangloff also won their doubles match while mother/daughter combination of Kila and Irene lost their doubles to Stacy Thomas and Emmanuel Nixon. Prima captain Kila said Prima had fallen short in the past but managed to get the job done to engrave its name on the perpetual shield at the Lae Tennis Club this month.