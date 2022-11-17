Bloomfield Fire Department Certified In ‘Pet CPR, First Aid’

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The following news release comes courtesy of Bloomfield Township. Find out how to post announcements or events to your local Patch site.

Bloomfield pets (as well as their owners) can rest a little easier knowing that all members of the Bloomfield Fire Department have completed a training course and are now certified in Pet CPR and First Aid, courtesy of public safety organization 120 Compressions LLC.

“Preserving the lives and safety of all members of a household, including those of pets, is the most important service we provide,” said Louis Venezia, Chief of the Bloomfield Fire Department. “The Bloomfield Fire Department is dedicated to continually enhancing its knowledge and skills to ensure the highest level of public service for our residents and their entire families, regardless of whether they walk on two legs or four.”