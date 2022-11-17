Bloomfield Fire Department Certified In ‘Pet CPR, First Aid’

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The following news release comes courtesy of Bloomfield Township. Find out how to post announcements or events to your local Patch site.
Bloomfield pets (as well as their owners) can rest a little easier knowing that all members of the Bloomfield Fire Department have completed a training course and are now certified in Pet CPR and First Aid, courtesy of public safety organization 120 Compressions LLC.
“Preserving the lives and safety of all members of a household, including those of pets, is the most important service we provide,” said Louis Venezia, Chief of the Bloomfield Fire Department. “The Bloomfield Fire Department is dedicated to continually enhancing its knowledge and skills to ensure the highest level of public service for our residents and their entire families, regardless of whether they walk on two legs or four.”
Established in March of 2021, 120Compressions LLC provides a variety of certification courses, tutoring/mentoring services, continuing education courses, as well as daily lectures, utilizing blended-learning in both in-person and online classes.
The Pet First Aid & Disaster Response Course is designed to help first responders provide temporary, urgent care to pets until they can reach a veterinary or emergency clinic. The course teaches how to care for animals before, during, and after an emergency.
Some of the topics include:
- Injury prevention and disaster preparation
- Personal safety precautions to help identify and minimize risks
- A wide array of pet emergencies including bleeding and bite wounds, cardiac arrest, choking, burns, poisoning, trauma, and more
Led by Public Safety Director Samuel A. DeMaio and Fire Chief Lou Venezia, the Bloomfield Fire Department consists of 78 sworn firefighters who protect the community through fire suppression, emergency medical response, disaster management, hazardous material response, fire prevention, and education. Their Fire Prevention Bureau conducts safety inspections, administers the New Jersey Fire Code within the Township, and provides fire safety education to the Department and community at large.
