Brad Pitt in relationship with The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley’s ex-wife?

Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt’s love life has always been on the public radar. There have been various speculations of him finding new love after his divorce with Angelina Jolie.

Meanwhile, reports suggest the ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’ actor has found his new ladylove. If reports are to be believed, Brad has found love in The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley’s ex-wife Ines de Ramon.

The duo was recently spotted at a Bono concert in Los Angeles. They were spotted hanging out and getting up, close and personal.

Judging by the cozy photos that are now going viral, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon appeared smitten by each other. The Oscar winner can be seen holding Ines’ arms and even pulling her close as they were deep in conversation.

Brad even introduced her to his close pals. But, they cleverly kept their distance when the beloved actor was greeted by fans. While the couple came to the concert together in his Tesla, Ines left in Brad’s bodyguard’s SUV.

While Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s romance seems to be heating up, the Hollywood heartthrob has previously been romantically linked to MIT professor and architect Neri Oxman, model Nicole Poturalski and the recent one being supermodel Emily Ratajkowski.

However, Emily denied romance rumours with Brad Pitt and is now said to be dating Pete Davidson, who on the other hand was dating Kim Kardashian, ex-wife of rapper Kanye West.

On the other hand, The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon got married in 2019 in an intimate ceremony. However, the couple separated in September 2022.

On the other hand, Paul Wesley was recently spotted packing on the PDA, kissing model Natalie Kuckenburg in Italy.