Brookhaven Town Shelter Pets Seeking Homes For The Holidays





FARMINGVILLE, NY — Brookhaven Town sent out a plea this week to residents, reminding them that there are shelter animals that need homes not just for the holidays, but for all of the days in between.

The town’s Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is celebrating the holiday season with its “Home for the Holidays” promotion, which features free pet adoptions through the end of December. Some of the animals include dogs Nina, Skippy, and Bellatrix, and cats Peyton, Sanderson, as well as Dusty and Ned.

Adoption includes free neuter or spay, vaccinations, microchip, heartworm test, flea, and other tests. Normal adoption fees are $137 for a dog and $140 for a cat.

If you are interested in adopting, visit the shelter at 300 Horseblock Rd., Brookhaven. Its is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.BrookhavenNY.gov, or call 631-451-6950.

