Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s Backpack System Explained

Since its debut in March 2020, Call of Duty: Warzone has had a reputation for being a fairly intuitive, accessible battle royale game. While it isn’t quite as paired back as Fortnite, Warzone isn’t nearly as complicated as something like Apex Legends, where players need to have extensive knowledge of weapons, gear, POIs, and character abilities to be in with a chance of winning. Warzone takes Call of Duty‘s run-and-gun accessibility and applies it to the battle royale genre seamlessly. Call of Duty: Warzone 2, however, makes a few tweaks to the formula, some of which have complicated the experience a little.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has changed how looting works, and has introduced a new backpack system to the game. While it may seem pretty insignificant on the surface, this new Warzone 2 backpack system actually adds quite a bit of strategy to the battle royale, though it does come at a cost of making the experience a tad more complicated. And to make matters worse, Warzone doesn’t really explain this new backpack system to players.

RELATED: Call of Duty Warzone 2: Everything Coming in Season 1





How Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s Backpacks Work

In the original Call of Duty: Warzone, players would simply walk up to a container, open it, and a selection of weapons, cash, gadgets, and armor would spill out. From here, players could pick up the items from the ground, which would then be stored in their Loadout Inventory. Any extra ammo for other weapons would be stored in this inventory as well. Once that inventory was full with its two weapons, one killstreak, gadgets, lethals, armor, and ammo, that was it for the player’s carry capacity.

In Call of Duty: Warzone 2, a backpack system has been introduced. Players start with a backpack with a limited number of spaces on top of their usual Loadout Inventory. This inventory can be filled out in the same way players would in the first game, with each item being automatically placed in its corresponding spot. But now, players can store a few additional items with their backpacks.

When players sprint through ammo, they’ll now only pick up the types that correspond with the weapons they’re holding. For instance, if players are holding an AR and an SMG, they’ll only automatically pick up AR and SMG ammo. However, players can now manually store other types of ammo in their backpack. This can be pretty helpful if they are planning on swapping out weapons later on in a match, or holding some in reserve for teammates. On top of this, players can also store spare armor plates in the backpack on top of their three in the Loadout Inventory. This means that tactical teams could assign one player as an armor carrier, who uses their backpack space to ensure that the whole team has plenty of reserve armor to fall back on.

Players are also able to store extra gadgets and lethals, ensuring that they always have plenty of firepower. Al Mazrah is littered with backpack upgrades as well, which grant the player additional slots for storage. It’s not a gigantic change to the usual Warzone formula, but this new backpack system can add a lot of on-the-fly strategy, and could mean the difference between a loss and a win in Warzone‘s tougher lobbies. With Warzone 2.0 dropping 150 players into just one match, players will need all the help they can get to overcome the odds, and this new backpack system will give prepared players the edge.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: Call of Duty Warzone 2: What is the Gulag?