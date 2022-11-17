Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Bug Causes Downed Players to Instantly Die

The newly launched Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was met with plenty of excitement from players, but a new bug has threatened to derail some of that. With an experience as big as Warzone, new bugs and glitches are expected, especially when looking back at the original experience. Over the two years it was available, players ran into all sorts of behaviors from small visual issues with sun glare, to larger and more immediate game breaking problems like a bug that prevented Warzone players from firing weapons.

Also add in the fact that Warzone 2 is trying a number of new things out including a 2v2 Gulag where teams can opt to face each other or risk it all by teaming up on an NPC enemy for everyone to be set free. With so many new mechanics and features at work in a game mode with 100 people battling it out, the odds that something will break or not behave as many expect is higher than normal. This latest bug has certainly got the attention of players as it directly interferes with a very important part of the game.

As pointed out by numerous players, including the Twitter account ModernWarzone, players are finding that the experience is seemingly skipping over the downed state animation entirely. Upon taking lethal damage, players in a squad go into a downed state where they can be revived or self-revive if they have that ability. Instead of going down, players in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 are immediately killed, getting sent to the Gulag or left waiting for a teammate to spend cash to call them back in at a buy station.

Thankfully, this issue is one that developer Raven Software is aware of. Fans have noticed that the Call of Duty Trello board was recently updated to include a work task for this specific bug in which Raven Software is in the investigation phase currently. Unfortunately, there’s nothing in terms of a potential release timeline for a fix, so for now, players will have to continue dealing with this unfortunate bug.

Thankfully, not all the news is dire surrounding the arrival of Warzone 2. In fact, many players have seemingly been enjoying the refreshed content and new Al Mazrah map, with some even going as far as to praise the new Field of View slider. With 80 as the default setting, players can go into the Warzone options and raise the FOV all the way up to 120 with a sample image to show what the screen looks like.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Source: Trello