Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ lets you unlock the M13 by doing nothing

Warzone 2 DMZ mode lets you unlock the most-wanted gun in Call of Duty right now, the M13, by doing nothing, as Activision and Infinity Ward launch the new CoD battle royale game on Steam alongside Modern Warfare 2 season one.

You might be wondering how to kill the Chemist in Warzone 2 DMZ. And it’s true. Before you can start getting the M13 for absolutely nothing, you at least need to know somebody who has entered Al Mazrah, slain the yellow-suited AI boss, and claimed the M13 for themselves – someone in your friend list or squad needs to have unlocked the M13 legitimately for this trick to work.

But after that, if you want the M13 and the best Warzone 2 M13B loadout, it’s possible to duplicate the prestigious gun by doing, essentially, nothing at all. Here’s how it works.

When one person has the M13 unlocked, they also unlock the weapon blueprint. All they need to do is equip the base model and jump into a match of DMZ with you. After that, get them to go into their inventory and drop the M13 on the ground. Pick it up, head to the nearest extraction zone – you don’t need to do anything else – and exfil Al Mazrah with the rifle still in your kit. And that’s that. As far as the game is concerned, you picked up the M13 in DMZ, and it’s now yours.

Again, this depends on having a pal who has already unlocked the gun, and who’s willing to share – it’s nearly Christmas, so hopefully you can find a squaddie who’s in the festive spirit. But other than that, it’s dead simple. And if you want to give them a hand taking the Chemist down in the first place, all you need is the best Warzone 2 loadout, and perhaps the best Warzone 2 RAAL MG loadout, since that gun is still owning the meta.

