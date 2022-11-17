Call of Duty Warzone 2: How to Interrogate Enemies

Interrogation is a new feature that was added to Call of Duty: Warzone 2. When you down enemies, you can now interact with them via the interrogate menu and gain tactical information. If you want to survive and extract the most loot in the DMZ game mode, you need to master interrogations to track down enemies and have the upper hand at all times. Here is a quick guide explaining the interrogation mechanic and how you can use it to its fullest in Warzone 2.0.

How Interrogation Works in Warzone 2

When you down an enemy player in a squad-based mode, you can go for the finish to secure your kill like before. But you also have the option to interrogate enemy players when playing squad-based modes to interrogate them. To interrogate a player, simply get close to a downed enemy and you will get a prompt to interrogate them.

When you interact with downed players, you will learn the locations of all their allies and they will be marked on the minimap using red dots. The outlines in the environment will also be visible for a short duration, which can make the difference between winning and losing a fight. If you have used Snapshot Grenades in Warzone, you know what the user interface looks like. You are heavily incentivized to interrogate enemies in Warzone as it gives you intel on enemy equipment as well, which can give you an edge when finding the stragglers to finish off the squad.

The goal of the interrogation feature is to find enemies who are nowhere to be found once one of their allies is downed. If you are being interrogated, you can also mark your location which gives the enemy position away.

The few seconds of intel that you get should be capitalized on and you should never use the feature in an active gunfight as it will lead to certain death. The best places to interrogate downed enemies are inside buildings and behind sufficient cover so you do not risk your life trying to gain intel.

Tips for Interrogating Enemies in Warzone 2

Knowing how to interrogate in Call of Duty Warzone 2 is only half the battle. Here are tips to stay safe when interrogating.

Mind Your Surroundings: When you are interrogating enemies, make sure that you have cover else you could get killed mid-interrogation. Coordinated teams will have players call out interrogations and they could catch you off guard if you do not constantly keep an eye out for enemies when interrogating.

Protect Your Teammates: If one of your teammates is being interrogated, you could bait enemies into you and go for a sneaky revive. By creating distance between yourself and your downed teammate, you will force players to move toward you and you can use that opportunity to go revive your teammate.

Finish Kills After Interrogations: Once you are done interrogating enemies, make sure that you finish them off to prevent any revives. Warzone 2 requires you to think on your toes and you should engage enemies immediately after gaining intel on them. Kill enemies after interrogations and go for the kill on the surviving teammates immediately.

Pay Attention to Intel: With Warzone 2’s interrogation system letting you know which equipment is available to enemies, you should be prepared for fights when engaging. Equipment can change the tides of a fight and you should take note of all the intel you get and play to your strengths.

Bait Interrogations: One of the best things you can do in Warzone 2 is bait enemies with interrogations. If your entire squad gangs up near a downed enemy and start interrogating, survivors are likely to engage you. You can start an interrogation to bait enemies closer to you and have your teammates ready to ambush them.

Be Wary of Third Parties: Do NOT interrogate enemies in vulnerable positions if you have been fighting for a long time. Gunshots are audible from long distances and you do not want to give your position away to bloodthirsty third parties who want to kill you. You need to take a call on when to let interrogations go as you may get pushed by other squads in a heavily contested point of interest (POI) if you linger around in a fight for too long.

The circle collapse has been modified to encourage more fights in major POIs and you should be wary of additional enemy squads engaging you at all times. In endgame zones, it is not worth interrogating in most cases as there are very few places your enemies can be hiding in and you do not want to risk your position to win a gunfight.

Always interrogate when you are safe and you should also be aware of the fact that your position is given away by downed enemies during an interrogation. Mastering how to interrogate will help you track down enemies and win more gunfights with ease in Warzone 2, as well as the new DMZ mode.