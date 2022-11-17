Camilla in rare display of affection as Queen hugs ex-Spice Girl





The Queen Consort hugged former Spice Girl Geri Horner during a reception for winners of the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition, at Buckingham Palace on Thursday. Camilla welcomed the winners as she donned a smart navy dress with sparkles. The competition is the world’s oldest international competition for schools, delivered since 1883, working to provide opportunities for young people across the world.

As part of her charity work as the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla championed reading so the event was notably important to her. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English tweeted: “The Queen Consort is holding a reception for winners of The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2022 at Buckingham Palace to recognise young and talented writers from across the Commonwealth. “She is expected to pay tribute to the power of literacy in bringing people together.”

Camilla also paid a fulsome tribute to her late mother-in-law today in her first speech in her new role. The new Queen Consort compared her “dear” late mother-in-law and her devotion to the Commonwealth to her predecessor Elizabeth I, who famously said of herself: “You never had any that will love you better.” She told guests: “I cannot begin without paying tribute to my dear mother-in-law, Her late Majesty, who is much in our thoughts today and who is so greatly missed by us all. “She had been patron of The Royal Commonwealth Society since 1952 and throughout her remarkable reign, its vision to improve the lives and prospects of all Commonwealth citizens remained, as you know, very close to her heart.”

She went on to stress Her late Majesty’s “enduring love for the Commonwealth”, thanking well-wishers for their kind words, as she and King Charles III continue to process the loss. The Queen Consort added that she and the King had “drawn immense comfort from the messages of condolence that we have received, and continue to receive, from the four corners of the world”. She said the messages were examples of the “unique ability” of the written word “to connect, to heal, to reassure and to offer hope, even in the midst of grief”. Camilla could be seen grinning as she posed with winners of the competition, including Sawooly Li, Amaal Fawzi, Madeleine Wood and Maulika Pandey. Alexandra Burke, Geri Horner and Ayesha Dharker were also spotted at the prestigious reception.

