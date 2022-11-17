Camilla pays touching tribute to late Queen Elizabeth in first speech

In an address at a Buckingham Palace reception for winners of the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition, she said Elizabeth II was greatly missed but added that she and the King had drawn great comfort from messages of condolences they continued to receive. The new Queen Consort compared her “dear” late mother-in-law and her devotion to the Commonwealth to her predecessor Elizabeth I, who famously said of herself: “You never had any that will love you better.”

She told guests: “I cannot begin without paying tribute to my dear mother-in-law, Her late Majesty, who is much in our thoughts today and who is so greatly missed by us all.

“She had been patron of The Royal Commonwealth Society since 1952 and throughout her remarkable reign, its vision to improve the lives and prospects of all Commonwealth citizens remained, as you know, very close to her heart.

“It was on this date, November 17, that Queen Elizabeth I came to the throne, in 1558. She once said of herself that, while she was aware of the merits of the monarchs who had preceded her, ‘you never had any that will love you better’. A description that might just as well apply to Queen Elizabeth II and her enduring love for the Commonwealth.”

The Queen Consort added: “Over the past few months, my husband and I have drawn immense comfort from the messages of condolence that we have received, and continue to receive, from the four corners of the world. They have reminded us that the written word has a unique ability to connect, to heal, to reassure and to offer hope, even in the midst of grief.”

She drew inspiration from the writing and speeches of Nelson Mandela and his devotion to the Commonwealth.

“He was, like you, a man who understood the power of language,” she told the young winners.

“In 2011, my husband and I were very moved when we visited the Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory in Johannesburg and saw a selection of his prison notebooks. He had lost the liberty to fight against the unnatural evils of apartheid, and it was in prison that, over the course of 27 years, he wrote speeches and letters that would change his country, his continent and the globe forever.