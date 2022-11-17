Categories
US

Caught on video: Man fights traffic agent who gave him ticket in Sheepshead Bay


NEW YORK – Police are searching for a man seen on video getting into a fight with a traffic agent in Brooklyn. 

It happened Monday on Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay. 

Police said the agent had given the man a ticket before the altercation. 

Surveillance video shows the suspect knock the agent’s hat off before pushing and punching him. 

The man took off in a yellow 2022 Volkswagen GTI, which had just been issued a summons. 

The agent was taken to Coney Island Hospital in stable condition. 

Anyone with information about the altercation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team


wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.





Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: