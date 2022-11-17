Chancellor announces huge £3.3bn in NHS and social care funding

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced he is to increase the NHS budget over the next two years by an extra £3.3 billion.

Speaking in the Commons as he outlined the Autumn Budget, he said: “That is why today we commit to a record £8 billion package for our health and social care system – a Conservative government putting the NHS first.”

He also announced an increase in funding for the social care sector of up to £2.8 billion next year and £4.7 billion the following year.