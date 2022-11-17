Chewy’s “Letter to Chewy Claus” to make pets jolly all holiday season long

Chewy, Inc has unveiled its “Letters to Chewy Claus” program to spread holiday cheer.

According to a company release,1 this initiative was launched to help grant holiday wishes for pets as their pet parents share their wish lists via a pet-friendly website. Chewy Claus will reviews submissions, discovers who has been naughty or nice, and deliver gifts to thousands pets and their families.

“At Chewy, we know pets are a part of the family and we wanted to give them a way to truly participate in the holiday season this year,” stated Orlena Yeung, VP of brand marketing at Chewy, in the release. “Through Chewy Claus, we are hoping to spread joy while recognizing the most important gift that keeps on giving—the love and companionship of our pets.”

All letters submitted before December 15, 2022 will be read and pets will be gifted prior to the new year.