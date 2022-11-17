Chewy’s “Letter to Chewy Claus” to make pets jolly all holiday season long

Initiative will grant furry, feathery, and scaly friends on the “nice” list their holiday wish list while supporting animals in need in the process
Chewy, Inc has unveiled its “Letters to Chewy Claus” program to spread holiday cheer.
According to a company release,1 this initiative was launched to help grant holiday wishes for pets as their pet parents share their wish lists via a pet-friendly website. Chewy Claus will reviews submissions, discovers who has been naughty or nice, and deliver gifts to thousands pets and their families.
“At Chewy, we know pets are a part of the family and we wanted to give them a way to truly participate in the holiday season this year,” stated Orlena Yeung, VP of brand marketing at Chewy, in the release. “Through Chewy Claus, we are hoping to spread joy while recognizing the most important gift that keeps on giving—the love and companionship of our pets.”
All letters submitted before December 15, 2022 will be read and pets will be gifted prior to the new year.
What’s more, with the help of Greater Good Charities, Chewy Claus will provide shelter and rescue pets this season with some love and care as well. For each letter submitted to Chewy Claus before December 15, 2022, Chewy will grant 1 lb of food to a non-profit partner, up to 15,000 lb.1
Additionally, Chewy will match customer purchases with a product donation up to $1 million per week for a possible total of $10 million during its Season of Giving taking place through January 3, 2023. This initiative provides rescue and shelter pets toys, treats, food and more this holiday season.
