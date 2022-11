“I worked it out the other day, do you know how much my hourly rate is, how much I pay myself? 50p an hour.”

Kaleb also opened up about the struggles of farming in the current cost of living crisis, and explained that it’s “incredibly hard” for both contractors and the industry at the moment.

He shared: “Diesel, for example, was 32p per litre last year. It’s now £1.20.

“And as a contractor, I can’t really put my prices up because the farmers go, ‘Christ, I can’t really afford it’.”