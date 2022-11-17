Climate activist using movies for awareness – Jamestown Press

An environmental activist from Jamestown plans to unveil a film festival in October 2023 that is committed to unearthing the emotional human response to climate change, and its “possibly grim” future.

Jim Stahl has launched “The Climate Future Film Festival” devoted to short movies about climate change and “its psychological and existential fallout.” Already having attracted entries from 13 countries, entry is free for filmmakers around the globe.

“One day I am grieving. One day I am frightened. One day I am outraged. Sometimes all at the same time,” Stahl said. “I know I am not alone in that. The number of volunteers and amazing response from filmmakers already show a universal feeling, and if you’re not feeling some of those things about the climate, you’re not paying attention.”

According to Stahl, news reports about environmental crisis is prevalent and recurring, but these reports can leave the impression that it is too late for change. He said climate change will remain a headline that Americans can ignore if they do not address the interior response and acknowledge — “in the quiet back pages of our own heads — that they are “mutely frightened,” numb, grieving, outraged, confused or hopeless. “Others may be oddly celebrating a future of climate breakdown,” he added.

Stahl, 65, is president of the nonprofit organization Merlyn Climate Grants, which will produce the festival. This organization strives to identify young leaders who educate and encourage others to take up the climate fight.

The festival will be judged by a panel of film experts, celebrities and a jury of everyday citizens. So far, four of the citizen judges are from Jamestown. With an official submission deadline of March 2023, genres are unrestricted, but films must be no longer than 25 minutes.

“The arts are just one piece of the larger challenge,” Stahl said. “I am surprised what a 4-minute film can do, and how it helps raise consciousness and comes to terms with the problem in ways that maybe a 10,000-word essay cannot.”

Filmmakers and people interested in volunteering can learn more at FilmFreeway.com/ClimateFuture or e-mail festival@merlyngrants.org.