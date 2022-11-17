Comcast will air the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Dolby Vision HDR | Engadget

You’ll soon have the chance to watch the 2022 World Cup with vibrant image quality — so long as you have the right cable provider, anyway. Comcast has announced that it will be the only company in the US to air the Qatar-based World Cup in Dolby Vision HDR. You’ll need an eligible Xfinity X1 set-top box and a Dolby Vision-capable TV (sorry, Samsung fans), and you’ll have to tune into Fox’s coverage. If all the ingredients are in place, though, the players’ colorful uniforms are that much more likely to pop.

Comcast also has a familiar World Cup hub for X1 users that lets you follow favorite teams, track the tournament bracket and watch AI-selected highlights from recorded matches. And no, you don’t always need conventional TV service to watch. Peacock is streaming live and on-demand games in Spanish, and Tubi will offer English replays of every game at no charge.

HDR isn’t necessarily a make-or-break feature. You may be content to stream through Fox Sports or watch plainer-looking footage on traditional TV. With that said, the Dolby Vision support might give you an incentive to watch on cable if you live in a Comcast-supported region and are determined to make the most of your World Cup experience.