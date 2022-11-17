Conan O’Brien Is Bringing Back Clueless Gamer

Comedian and late-night TV host Conan O’Brien is bringing back his fan-favorite tongue-in-cheek video game show, Clueless Gamer. After disappearing off the airwaves alongside his TBS show last year, Team Coco’s YouTube channel has uploaded a 90-second preview video of the series making its overdue return.

In the new video, which you can watch below, we quickly learn that O’Brien has not at all been practicing video games during the show’s absence. In a series of clips, we see O’Brien checking out PowerWash Simulator (“After this, are we going to play Fix That Toilet 7000?”) and the comedian repeatedly running into rats in A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Among the final segments during his show’s run was a memorable play session with JB Smoove on Biomutant, in which O’Brien declared, “It was a game that went way too long and seemed to have no point… Where a lot of pointless meandering somehow was supposed to mean something, in a world nobody cared about.”

Earlier this year, SiriusXM bought O’Brien’s Team Coco podcast company for $150 million. O’Brien is currently working on a new HBO Max show, and Clueless Gamer has long been rumored to be getting its own spin-off. What instead appears more likely is Clueless Gamer will continue–for now–as part of Team Coco’s YouTube channel.