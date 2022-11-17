Conan O’Brien the DJ? Hear His Top Beatles and Grunge Jams

Legendary TV host, comedian and podcaster Conan O’Brien is celebrating the launch of his new SiriusXM channel, Team Coco Radio, by taking over two of his other favorite channels — The Beatles Channel (Ch. 18) and Lithium (Ch. 34).

Listen as he shares his favorite Fab Four songs on The Beatles’ exclusive channel, and looks back at the bands that debuted on Late Night with Conan O’Brien on the channel dedicated to ’90s alternative and grunge.

Broadcast Schedule (all times ET)

A lifelong Beatles fan, Conan shares his handpicked mix of Fab Four songs and stories when he takes control of The Beatles Channel — something he’s wanted to do for a long time! See the tune-in times below, or listen anytime on the SXM App.

November 17 at 1pm

November 18 at 11am

November 19 at 3pm

November 20 at 11am

Conan and Jim Pitt, the Late Night music booker, share their memories and behind-the-scenes moments from the ’90s, featuring bands that made their debut on Late Night. Listen to preview clips from the special below now.

November 21 at 12pm and 8pm

November 22 at 2pm and 10pm

November 23 at 6am and 6pm

November 24 at 8am and 4pm

November 25 at 12am, 10am and 7pm

November 26 at 3am, 1pm and 9pm

November 27 at 1am, 7am, 3pm and 11pm

Craving more Conan? You’re in luck…

Conan’s brand-new channel, Team Coco Radio, debuted on November 15 and is available 24/7 on Channel 106. It features exclusive audio content as well as select Team Coco podcasts, including the tremendously popular Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

All day long listeners can hear the biggest interviews and the funniest stand-up moments from Conan’s iconic TBS show, as well as select Team Coco podcasts, including Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, plus Inside Conan and Conan O’Brien Needs a Fan. Fresh commentary from Conan is also weaved throughout the programming, as he recalls funny behind-the-scenes stories and other entertaining and insightful anecdotes.

Conan O’Brien Remembers Meeting Gwen Stefani & No Doubt

Conan O’Brien Shares Sad Story Behind “The Way” by Fastball

Guest DJ Conan O’Brien LOVES Spacehog



