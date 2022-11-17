Categories
Showbiz

Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ Griff’s next victim as Roy Cropper


Many fans are convinced Griff and his gang will seek revenge on Roy after he tore apart his right wing speech.

One fan wrote: “Roy really needs to be careful here, because Roy’s Rolls could become a potential target for Griff and his lackeys in the future and folk in the cafe could get caught up in the crossfire like Shona etc.”.

Another Corrie fan added: “Roy might want to carry back a brick in his shopping bag at night from now on.”

While a concerned fan posted: “If they dare touch Roy Cropper, I will be throwing hands, he needs protecting at all costs.”





Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: