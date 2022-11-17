Coronation Street spoilers: Ken Barlow’s former lover returns

“Fans should look forward to some gripping storylines. It’s been a while since she was last on the soap but she certainly hasn’t been forgotten by many of the characters.”

Elsewhere in the soap, trouble lies ahead for Fiz Brown (Jennie McAlpine) and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Hansell) as Hope Stape (Isabella Flanagan) takes a violent turn.

With the tell-all book of her killer father published, Hope secretly flogs them for cash as she steals a hammer from the toolbox and takes it to school.

Overhearing two older girls call her a nut job after telling them she’s doing a special reading of the book, she sinisterly heads towards them with the hammer.

Will the young girl follow in her father’s footsteps and go down a dark and murderous path?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday on ITV at 7.30pm.