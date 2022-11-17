Costco Superfans (and Their Pets) Are in Love With This Blanket

The blankets are so popular that superfans nearly post about them weekly, in part because shoppers’ pets can’t seem to get enough of them. A search for “Pendleton” on the forum returns more than a dozen posts of shoppers’ cats and dogs, which has become a veritable sub-genre on the Costco subreddit.

“What magic is in the Pendleton blankets?” a post featuring a cuddle puddle of four cats reads.

While the reviews are overwhelmingly positive on Reddit and Costco’s website — many seem to buy more than one — some shoppers complain that they attract pet fur and aren’t as soft after several washes. Berkshire Life’s EcoSoft Blanket (starting at $23) is another superfan-approved alternative, which, while not as popular, also received plaudits on Reddit.

Pendleton’s affordable 100% polyester blankets are a departure from the textile company’s focus on premium wool bedding, which typically costs hundreds of dollars.

