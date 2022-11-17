Cristiano Ronaldo lifts lid on relationship with Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo has said Lionel Messi is ‘like a team-mate’ as he opens up on the relationship he has with his fellow footballing superstar during his tell-all interview with Piers Morgan. The duo are considered to be the two greatest players of all time with debates between fans of both players often becoming intense as they fight their player’s corner.

Ronaldo and Messi have been performing at the top level in football for over 15 years and have shared 12 Ballon d’Ors between them with the Argentine ahead by two. They have also been in close competition for club silverware throughout their careers and built up a tense rivalry while their club’s Barcelona and Real Madrid battled each other for every major trophy.

The pair are considered to be two of the best players of all time with many considering that it is between them for the status as football’s GOAT. It has been regularly presumed there is some kind of animosity between the duo as they compete for the major honours, but Ronaldo has insisted this is not the case suggesting they are more like ‘team-mates’.

“Amazing player, he is magic,” he told Piers Morgan Uncensored. “As a person, we share the stage 16 years, imagine, 16 years. we share. So, I have a great relationship with him. I’m not a friend of his in terms of, what I mean friend is the guy who was with you in your house, speaking on the phone, no, but it’s like a team-mate.

