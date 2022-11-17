Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on difficult relationship with Erik ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo admits that he does not have a good relationship with Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that he does not have a good relationship with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, claiming that “the empathy with the coach is not good”.

During the second part of his explosive interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, the 37-year-old also opened up on the events that saw him refuse to enter as a late substitute against Tottenham Hotspur and the resulting suspension against Chelsea in the team’s next match.

Ten Hag was initially reluctant to use Ronaldo earlier this season, as the forward had got gone through a proper pre-season, but the Portugal international has said that not all of the players were treated the same.

“The feeling he always mentioned to me, that I didn’t need the pre-season, so I should wait for my opportunity, I really understand that. But I’m not going to give you points, you don’t do the same procedure to every player. I’m not going to mention players, but they don’t do it the same way,” Ronaldo told Morgan.

“Second, I understand that [taking over] a new job, Manchester was so bad the last five years that it should make them clean the house – let’s say in that way. But the way they approach, the way the press make this so big, it’s because probably the communication wasn’t the best.

“But I really understand in the beginning because I didn’t do the pre-season, I don’t start to play. But going further than that, other things happen that people don’t know [about], and I’m not hiding that the empathy with the coach is not good. I’m honest.

“He don’t respect the way I should deserve [it]. But it is what it is. This is why probably, the game against Tottenham, I left.

“Excuses (not being used in the 6-3 loss to Manchester City), I see as excuses. I saw many things that I don’t want to criticise him [for]. He can have different opinions to me.

“They choose the players that they think are better for the team. I respect that, but excuses all the time, you know; the excuses have short legs and you cannot excuse all the time, which is things that don’t make sense.

“Okay, you don’t put me [on] against Manchester City because of respect of my career and you want to put me [on for] three minutes against Tottenham. It doesn’t make sense.

“I think he did it on purpose because, for example, in a national team and [at] the other clubs, if the coach wants to put me [on for] five minutes, if someone was injured or if they really needed me, I will help. But in that way I felt provoked not only because of that game, but before.”

Ronaldo also said that he was unhappy with Man United’s communication when he was banned for refusing to enter the field against Spurs.

“I think it was a strategy from the club for me to react that way. I was very, very, very, very disappointed with the communication of Manchester United. To be honest, I never had a problem with any club, with any coach,” he added.

“And they suspend me for three days, which I felt it was a lot – and the level of sport, clubs, I felt a lot. It was a shame.

“For me it was not respect, this is why I take this decision I regret. I apologised to my teammates for the situation, I did a post on Instagram, saying I regretted leaving the stadium. My teammates know what I felt, and I apologised, but in the same way, I don’t regret to take the decision to not come on.

“The coach didn’t have respect for me. So this is why the relationship, it’s in that way. He keep saying in the press that he come to me, he like me blah, blah, blah, but that is only for the press, 100 per cent. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never going to have respect for you.”

Ronaldo has a contract with Man United until the end of the season, but the Red Devils are believed to be considering terminating his contract due to the explosive interview.