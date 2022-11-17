Critics Choice Doc Awards Come of Age in Sensational Show Honoring Barbara Kopple, with the Beatles, “Oppy” Winning Big Time

Home Celebrity Critics Choice Doc Awards Come of Age in Sensational Show Honoring Barbara…

The Critics Choice Documentary Awards came of age last night. It was the best presentation in the event’s 7 years, held at the Edison Ballroom in New York.

Oscar winner Barbara Kopple received the lifetime Pennebaker Award from Chris Hegedus. Filmmaker Dawn Porter was honored as well.

Big winners included the Beatles’ “Get Back” documentary and “Good Night Oppy,” now a front runner for the Oscars. The latter is the true story of Mars landers that sent back signals after being though to be moribund. It’s like a real life “Wall E.”

The Beatles nominations were taken pretty seriously by the group. Jeff Jones and Jonathan Clyde, who run the Beatles operations, and rarely come to anything, were on hand and accepted their statues. Congrats!

Among the many star studded presenters were Paul Shaffer, Richard Kind, Tamara Tunie, Rob McElhenney, Idina Menzel, Jeremy Sisto, Paul Shaffer, Kathy Ireland, Reginald Hudlin, Reginald Hudlin, Soledad O’Brien, Tonya Lewis Lee, Erich Bergen, Andrew Jarecki, Shoshana Bean and Willie Colón.

Joey Berlin’s awards group has been very busy this week, with awards ceremonies also in Los Angeles for Latin Films and Black films — all top notch events. The big Critics Choice Awards air live on January 15th from Los Angeles on the CW network with all the main awards in movies and TV. Chelsea Handler is the host.

The Critics Choice Documentary Awards 2022 Winners List

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Gold: Good Night Oppy (Amazon Studios)

Silver: Fire of Love (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon)

Bronze: Navalny (HBO Max/CNN Films/Warner Bros. Pictures)

BEST DIRECTOR

Ryan White – Good Night Oppy (Amazon Studios)

BEST FIRST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

David Siev – Bad Axe (IFC Films)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Cinematography Team – Our Great National Parks (Netflix)

BEST EDITING

Brett Morgen – Moonage Daydream (Neon/HBO Documentary Films)

BEST SCORE

Blake Neely – Good Night Oppy (Amazon Studios)

BEST NARRATION

Good Night Oppy (Amazon Studios)

Written by Helen Kearns, Ryan White

Performed by Angela Bassett

BEST ARCHIVAL DOCUMENTARY

Fire of Love (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon)

BEST HISTORICAL DOCUMENTARY

Descendant (Netflix)

BEST BIOGRAPHICAL DOCUMENTARY

Sidney (Apple TV+)

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

BEST POLITICAL DOCUMENTARY

Navalny (HBO Max/CNN Films/Warner Bros. Pictures)

BEST SCIENCE/NATURE DOCUMENTARY

Good Night Oppy (Amazon Studios)

BEST SPORTS DOCUMENTARY (TIE)

Citizen Ashe (HBO Max/CNN Films)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY

Nuisance Bear (The New Yorker Studios)

BEST LIMITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

BEST ONGOING DOCUMENTARY SERIES

30 for 30 (ESPN)