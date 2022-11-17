Cruise guest panics about cleanliness after themed cruises

Another guest was panicked that they could end up accidentally booking onto this type of cruise.

They said: “Can someone unknowingly book themselves on what is predominantly a swingers’ cruise?

“Or are bookings only available through whatever group organises this? I’m lost how it all logistically works.”

Another guest said: “You would absolutely know you were booking a swinger cruise. For one, you can’t book it through the cruise line’s website.

“You have to go through a swinger travel agency or the charter company. Nobody is here who doesn’t want to be.”