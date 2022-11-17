Cypress Lake HS student lands guest starring role in ‘Yellowstone’ – Bonita Springs Florida Weekly

Orli Gottesman’s family vacation in Mexico this summer was interrupted by work. Hers – not her parents’.

The 16-year-old learned she’d just landed a role she’d auditioned for a couple weeks prior.

“It was super surreal,” she says.

The next day, she and her dad flew out to Montana for her guest starring role in “Yellowstone.” The neo-Western drama stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family, who owns the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

Orli plays Halie, the romantic interest of Carter, who is being raised by John Dutton’s daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) and her new husband, Rip (Cole Hauser).

The fifth season of the show began Nov. 13; Orli first appears on the sixth episode, which will run in late December.

“I was on set for about a week,” she says. “I met a bunch of the cast and saw the ranch. Montana is more gorgeous than you think. The people who live there don’t want people to go there, they want to preserve this natural beauty.

“I’m not one to take time and appreciate a mountain, but it’s so different. You see this backdrop of the sky and the ranch and you think, ‘This can’t be real.’ Every morning it was gorgeous, it was amazing. I grew up in California, so I know mountains, but it’s different there than anywhere else. It feels like you’re in Europe, except everyone speaks English.”

She’s not allowed to discuss the plot or the season’s story arc. But, she says, based on the first episode of the season, which she saw at the premiere in New York City’s Lincoln Center in early November, “I can get an idea. I was never told directly, but I have these little conspiracies in my head.”

Orli and her sister Arielle, 18, who also acts, began their careers by modeling in Miami.

“I got an open call audition,” Orli says. “I went and had a lot of fun.”

She got a manager and an agent.

Her sister was in a Disney pilot, “Right Hand Guy,” but it didn’t get picked up.

“We went to California to film that,” she says. “We stayed there and were living in L.A.”

The family has since moved back to Southwest Florida, where Orli attends Cypress Lake High School.

But while in Los Angeles, the two sisters participated in a week-long intensive acting workshop where they made a short film with other teen actors.

“It was really fun,” she says. “In the end they give you the film, and they put it online and do a showcase for talent agencies and managers.

Orli has been on a TV set before, shooting an NBC pilot in which she played Jessica Alba’s daughter. The pilot was not picked up.

She had learned how to work with horses when she had a role in a feature film in Ohio; that knowledge and comfort level around horses probably helped her win the role in “Yellowstone.”

“I was working with medicine horses, healing horses,” she says. “I learned how to ride a horse and how to act around a horse. That helped with my experience with ‘Yellowstone.’ I learned how to saddle a horse and how to ride. It was fun. Good company, horses.”

For a high-end show such as “Yellowstone,” there are four cameras rolling simultaneously.

“They shoot the footage from all four angles; everything goes by really fast,” she says. “One of the more interesting parts of being in the show is seeing the production process.”

Because she’s a minor, one of her parents has to be on set with her while she’s working.

She hasn’t gotten to meet Kevin Costner yet she says, saying he tends to keep to himself.

“He’s a great guy, an amazing actor,” she says.

She wants to pursue acting as a career, but is also interested in learning more about production and directing.

Orli still can’t believe she’s in “Yellowstone.”

“The whole thing was super surprising,” she says. “(I think,) ‘No way is this real. How did I get this lucky?’” ¦