Daler Mehendi’s metaverse land reaches Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Croreparti Season 14

Daler Mehndi’s virtual land purchase on PartyNite metaverse has been featured in one of India’s most popular quizzing show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (Pic: Instagram)

Daler Mehndi ’s virtual land purchase on PartyNite metaverse has been featured in one of India’s most popular quizzing show, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14 as a Multiple choice question. For the unversed, the singer bought the virtual real estate on the Indian Metaverse platform called PartyNite back in March.

BALLE BALLE LAND IN KBC14

The show’s host, Amitabh Bachchan asked a contestant “Who among these in the year 2022 bought a virtual land and named it Balle Balle Land?” The question was being played for Rupees One Lakh Sixty Thousand and the options were Mika Singh, Daler Mehendi, Diljit Dosanjh and Harbhajan Singh. The contestant used a lifeline to respond – Audience poll. 56 percent of the audience voted for Daler Mehndi helping him get the correct answer and the winning amount.

DALER MEHNDI REACTS

Daler Mehndi shared his excitement, “I did not see the episode on TV but a few friends had shared the clip. I spoke about it on the Kapil Sharma show when I had just made the purchase and now it has reached KBC , it really keeps getting bigger. Such a mass popular show spoke about my Balle Balle Land on PartyNite Metaverse, now it has surely reached aam janta. Metaverse is the future and the digital world will keep growing, I am glad I took the step of buying land on Metaverse. I also welcome my artists fraternity to be part of my Balle Balle Land with their offerings so they reach straight to the heart of Gen-Z and Gen Alpha”.

IS METAVERSE BECOMING MORE POPULAR?

Rajat Ojha, Founder PatryNite , who had inked the land deal with Daler Mehndi stated that the question on Metaverse being featured on KBC goes to show that Metaverse is now reaching the common audience.

According to him, not only did 56 percent vote the right answer but a show which is as mainstream and a household name as KBC has spoken about Metaverse gives them assurance that the platform will grow, this also affirms our belief system to focus a lot on consumer space and offering value to our users.”

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC airs from Monday to Friday 9 pm onwards.