Once again, the third series consists of 10 episodes in total with all of them being released in one go on the streamer.

While it is good news to see Jen and Judy back on the small screen, the return is bittersweet.

As Netflix confirmed Dead to Me’s return date, it was also revealed it would be the final season.

So no, there won’t be a Dead to Me season four to look forward to as the show is wrapped up for good with series three.