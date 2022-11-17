Defiant Zelensky says Kyiv ‘not to blame’ for Poland missile strike

In the immediate aftermath of the explosion, the Ukrainian President sought to pin the blame on Vladimir Putin’s Russia – but NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg yesterday contradicted him by suggesting Kyiv’s air defence missiles were “most likely” to blame. However, Mr Zelensky said he had been assured by his top commanders that “it wasn’t our missile”, adding that he had “no doubts”.

He also demanded that Ukrainian officials to be permitted to have access to the site, in eastern Poland, and to be part of the investigation.

By contrast, Polish President Andrzej Duda said it was “highly probable” the missile had been launched by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defence.

He said: “From the information that we and our allies have, it was an S-300 rocket made in the Soviet Union, an old rocket and there is no evidence that it was launched by the Russian side.”

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, said: “While we still don’t know all the facts, we do know one thing – this tragedy would never have happened but for Russia’s needless invasion of Ukraine and its recent missile assaults against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.

“The UN Charter is clear. Ukraine has every right to defend itself against this barrage.”

[THIS IS A LIVE BLOG – SCROLL DOWN FOR REGULAR UPDATES]