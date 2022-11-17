Drivers urged to follow simple steps to stay safe in winter

As winter looms, many people will find themselves spending more time driving in the dark which could leave road users and pedestrians at greater risk of being involved in an accident. With that in mind, Jonathan White, Legal and Compliance Director at National Accident Helpline, has shared his top tips for staying safe on the road this winter and avoiding unwanted accidents.

Mr White said: “Dark nights and mornings compromise our depth perception and peripheral eyesight, and it can be difficult to decipher how close traffic is around you.

“The glare of headlights can also temporarily impair vision, so make sure not to stare into oncoming traffic.

“Pedestrians and cyclists should also take extra care on the road, making sure that they are as visible as possible to drivers.

“Wearing reflective and bright clothing, using lights if you are on a bicycle, and sticking to well-lit paths and roads are a few ways you can prevent yourself from being involved in an accident.”

