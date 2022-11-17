Drivers warned of ‘risky’ fuel mistake that could damage vehicles

There are over 12 million “red line runners” across the UK who let their fuel tank get as close to empty as possible before filling up. It is estimated that almost a third of drivers are more likely to do this as a result of the current cost of living crisis.
Petrol and diesel prices still remain high despite the RAC predicting that they should both fall in the next few days.
According to a study carried out by breakdown specialists Green Flag, young drivers are the most likely to risk running out of fuel, with half (51 percent) of “red line runners” aged under 35.
The experts have also warned drivers that they need to be careful, as running fuel gauges down can be a “risky business”.
Nearly three in 10 drivers (28 percent), some 11 million people, admit their vehicle has run out of fuel before, rising to over half (55 percent) of 18 to 34-year-olds.
Young drivers have been most adversely affected, with 84 percent having changed the way they drive.
Katie Lomas, Head of Green Flag Breakdown, commented on the new data, saying: “Running out of fuel can be both costly and dangerous.
“However, our research shows that millions are taking the risk, which may be due to drivers overestimating how far their car can travel when its tank is nearly empty.
“While drivers are under more financial pressure than ever, not putting fuel in a car could be a false economy as constantly running a tank low can cause mechanical problems, not to mention the inconvenience of breaking down.
“Prevention is always better than cure and we know that many breakdowns are avoidable if proper care is taken before and during a trip, so keep the tank with enough fuel to complete your journey safely.”
As a result of the high cost of living and fuel prices, an estimated 14.3 million people have reduced how much they drive for leisure purposes, with one in five British motorists changing their driving habits and style to help conserve fuel.
The average motorist now drives 23 fewer miles each month compared to January.
Over the same time, the average cost of filling a fuel tank has risen by nearly £10, from £65.27 to £74.90, so cutting back on these 23 miles each month could collectively save motorists £8.5billion.
This also saves an average of nearly 9,500 grams of CO2 per month, a combined saving of 370,000 tonnes of CO2 for the whole of the UK.
If a driver is conserving their fuel and happens to run out on the motorway, Green Flag urges motorists to follow some simple tips.
They should pull to the left as soon as there’s a hint of traffic, pulling over to the hard shoulder and using it to slow to a halt, with the hazard lights on.
Motorists should aim for an emergency phone, which can be found at one-mile intervals and will connect them directly to the police who will instantly know their location.
Green Flag also advises that drivers should not try to fix the problem themselves, whatever the problem is.
