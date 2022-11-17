Categories UK Easyjet tragedy as man dies at 30,000 feet on Gatwick-Cyprus flight Post author By Cally Brooks Post date November 17, 2022 No Comments on Easyjet tragedy as man dies at 30,000 feet on Gatwick-Cyprus flight Fellow passengers grew concerned when the dark-haired traveller wasn’t waking up. Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegramLike Loading... Related Tags dies, easyJet, feet, flight, GatwickCyprus, man., Tragedy ← Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down by Russian missile → This Week In XR: Yahaha Raises $40 Million For Metaverse Building Tool, Arcturus Raises 11 For Vol Cap Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.