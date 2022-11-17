Edge AI vs. Cloud AI: What’s Best for Sustainable Computing?

Data creates an opportunity to refine the conventional methodologies in optimizing the decision-making and evaluating every aspect of operations. The scope of opportunity is usually proportional to the quantity of data available for processing; thus, an efficient computing system plays a significant role in implementing structured architectures for AI-related mechanisms.

Despite the breakthroughs and optimizations in cloud computing, the current amount of data is too huge to compute with utmost efficiency. Furthermore, parameters like latency and security become important factors when it comes to the transmission of this huge amount of data. As they say, “when the problem becomes too complicated, the answer lies in the roots.” Similarly, the answer to the growing demand for faster processing and extensive computing lies in the most conventional concept: processing the data locally, thus forming the fundamentals of edge AI processing.

Can edge AI accomplish extensive computing with sustainability?

Edge AI refers to the implementation of architectures suitable for AI workloads on the device itself. Computing data locally addresses latency concerns, paving the way for real-time data processing and promoting applications with real-time decision functionality.

Figure 1: Edge AI framework

The probability of security threats is lower when the device is not connected with many external sources and targets for communication. This does not mean that edge AI is not at all vulnerable to cyberattacks, as proliferation can directly happen on the node devices via remote breeching techniques. However, these kinds of attacks can be prevented by cryptographic chips enabling encryption and decryption on the device itself.

Although edge AI comes with a boundary on the processing capacity due to the limitation on the device’s size, optimizations in design can still boost the computing power to an extent. These optimizations include efficient deep-learning algorithms, faster on-device software, and architectures with parallel processing capabilities.

Sustainability in computing systems highlights the energy-consumption issues of the edge devices and the problems associated with extensive computing load on the system. There are successful ways like risk-sensitive profiling of microgrid, powering the edge-computing network to solve the energy-scheduling problems.3

Figure 2 describes a highly accurate energy-profiling algorithm against an increased risk of energy demand and supply due to random variation in energy consumption and generation.

Figure 2: Risk-sensitive energy-profiling model based on multi-agent asynchronous advantage actor-critic algorithm with shared neural networks

Other methodologies like balancing the energy load between the local base stations (edge devices) with a microgrid for an optimal energy consumption and implementing efficient patterns of activation and deactivation of edge devices in a self-powered network promotes the sustainability in edge computing systems.4

Figure 3 illustrates another reinforcement-learning algorithm that focuses on an effective energy dispatch mechanism for self-powered wireless networks using renewable energy.1 The local edge devices simulate the prediction of energy consumption and generation, while each edge device transfers time-varying features to a meta-agent for an optimal energy dispatch.

Figure 3: Multi-agent meta-reinforcement learning framework of self-powered energy dispatch for sustainable edge computing

Can edge AI accomplish extensive computing with sustainability? Obviously, there are many ways to manage energy consumption in edge computing systems, but these methods are very complicated and divert the focus from the main application up to an extent. So edge AI can be sustainable if embedded with simpler methodologies for reducing the power consumption load on the system.

Deeper look at cloud AI architectures

It is inevitable that current requirements of enterprise applications can only be fulfilled by cloud; thus, on-premise infrastructures are being reshaped and recast in cloud infrastructures. AI being the successor of data-utilization technologies also suits best when it comes to cloud architectures, but this does not mean that it is free from drawbacks, one being latency in data communication, where real-time processing is the fundamental requirement of the application.

Figure 4: Illustration of a cloud AI mechanism

As the complexity of the application increases, centralized cloud-computing architectures enabled with AI workloads perform at optimal levels due to the flexibility in the number of devices, versatility in design, and no restrictions on the power supply. Hence, there is always a provision for optimizing the energy-consumption mechanisms using efficient and complex algorithms, unlike for edge AI.

Cloud AI vs. edge AI systems

Generally, cloud AI is the best fit for a sustainable computing system unless the application’s focus is on the security and real-time processing. This does not mean that edge AI is perfect for sustainable computing systems requiring real-time processing and safer security protocols. If implemented with simpler energy-management mechanisms, edge AI takes away the “sustainability” trophy for real-time secure applications.

