‘Educated Girls Shouldn’t Get Into Live-In Relationships’: Union Minster After Shraddha Murder Case

UNION Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore’s bizarre remark on live-in relationship, referring to the gruesome Shraddha Walkar murder case, has drawn sharp criticism from Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, who demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack him.

Blaming educated girls, the Union Minister said girls who leave their parents and stay in live-in relationships lead to crime. He also suggested that girls should not get into such relationships and instead go for court marriage.

“Why are they living in live-in relationships? If they have to do so, there should be proper registration for live-in relationships. If parents are not willing publicly for such relationships, you should have a court marriage and then live together,” Kishore told News18.

“These incidents are happening with all those girls who are well educated and think they are very frank and have the ability to take decisions about their future. Such girls get embroiled in this. The girls should take care as to why they are doing so. Educated girls are responsible as both the father and mother had refused the relationship. Educated girls should not get into such relationships,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi in her series of tweets reacted to Kishore’s remarks and demanded his resignation. “If @PMOIndia really means what he says about women Shakti then he must sack this Union Minister immediately. We the women have had enough of carrying the burden of such patriarchal rubbish in the society,” she tweeted.

As per the reports, the 28-year-old Aftab Amin Poonawala met victim Shraddha Walkar on a dating app platform and has been in a relationship since 2018. In May, the couple had a fight and the accused strangled her and chopped her body into 35 pieces, the Delhi police said. The matter came to light when the victim stopped talking to her parents.

On Thursday, Aftab confessed to the Delhi police that after chopping the body of Shraddha, he burnt her face to conceal her identity. He also confessed that he had searched on the internet for ways to dispose off a body after murder, Delhi police sources, as quoted by ANI said.