eFootball 2023 Season 2 kicks off with World Cup style tourney

With the World Cup in Qatar kicking off in a few short days, Konami has released a major update for eFootball 2023. Previously known as Pro Evolution Soccer, eFootball 2023 has been updated to version 2.2.0 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. The new update coincides with the launch of Season 2, not to mention a World Cup-style playable tournament featuring over 40 international teams.

Titled The Football Festival, Season 2 contains selection of events and campaigns unofficially themed around the World Cup.

Konami explains more: “This will include the addition of 40 National Teams can now be selected for a limited time on offline mode ‘Trial Match.”

“There will also be the inclusion of ‘The International Cup Experience’, an AI tournament Event in which users can play as 1 of 46 available national teams.”

Elsewhere, the ‘eFootball International Cup’ continues, as fans compete to win a prize pool of 1 billion in-game coins. This particular competition runs until December 17.

Furthermore, national team packs for Japan, Brazil, Argentina, and France are all now available in the online ‘Dream Team’ mode.