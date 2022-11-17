Emmerdale’s Leyla and Liam heartbroken as they end their marriage

The couple has been through a lot since their wedding day, from the murder of Liam’s (played by Jonny McPherson) daughter Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger) to Liam cheating, the Emmerdale pair have shared a rocky start to marriage. Official spoilers from the ITV soap reveal the couple finally decide to call it quits.
In episodes yet to air, Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) and Liam try to rekindle their spark by spending some quality time together.
However, the conversation soon runs out of steam.
Liam ultimately decides they have tried everything they can, but explains how he feels their time together has been defined by tragedy, grief, loss and lies.
They both come to the conclusion that they’re no good for one other.
In a tense exchange that followed, Liam tells Leyla their marriage is cursed.
“I’ve paid what you owe,” Liam explained. “So there you have it. You’ve been bailed out again.”
“I’m sorry,” Leyla replied, but the two soon began rowing again.
“I don’t know who you are anymore,” Liam stated.
“I’m still the same person,” Leyla argued, adding: “I’m just not perfect.”
“Not perfect? You are cursed,” Liam replied harshly. “Ever since I’ve known you it’s just been one disaster after another, I’ve had my fill.”
“But that’s not all my fault, is it?” Leyla remarked. Agreeing, Liam said they were both to blame.
“It’s this marriage, this marriage is cursed,” he yelled before walking away.
Shortly after the couple got married, deranged villager Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) killed Liam’s daughter, Leanna.
