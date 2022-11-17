Emmerdale’s Leyla and Liam heartbroken as they end their marriage

The couple has been through a lot since their wedding day, from the murder of Liam’s (played by Jonny McPherson) daughter Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger) to Liam cheating, the Emmerdale pair have shared a rocky start to marriage. Official spoilers from the ITV soap reveal the couple finally decide to call it quits.

In episodes yet to air, Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) and Liam try to rekindle their spark by spending some quality time together.

However, the conversation soon runs out of steam.

Liam ultimately decides they have tried everything they can, but explains how he feels their time together has been defined by tragedy, grief, loss and lies.

They both come to the conclusion that they’re no good for one other.

READ MORE: I’m A Celebrity shake-up as live trial axed

In episodes yet to air, Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) and Liam try to rekindle their spark by spending some quality time together.

However, the conversation soon runs out of steam.

Liam ultimately decides they have tried everything they can, but explains how he feels their time together has been defined by tragedy, grief, loss and lies.

They both come to the conclusion that they’re no good for one other.