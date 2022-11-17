England boss Gareth Southgate loses World Cup man as only 25 train

England manager Gareth Southgate will still hold some World Cup injury concerns after James Maddison left training early on Thursday. The Three Lions have stepped up their preparation for Monday’s game against Iran, but Maddison wasn’t present among the 25-man group.

England are out in the 33C heat in Al Wakrah with just four days to go until their Group B campaign gets underway. But Maddison’s absence will worry supporters after he suggested he was fit on the back of an injury scare in Leicester City’s win at West Ham United last weekend.

The 25-year-old was pictured heading into the dressing room from the training pitch, a concerning sight so close to the tournament curtain-raiser. But reporters present at the session have been told that England are ‘managing his workload’ ahead of group-stage clashes with Iran, the USA and Wales.

Maddison’s condition suggests he won’t feature in Monday’s opener, joining Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker as an injury doubt. However, Southgate will likely be happy to take the precaution at this early stage in the tournament so he can call upon the in-form star further down the line.

