Evil Dead is FREE right now – and Star Wars Squadrons in next

In its bid to take down Steam as the number one gaming platform on PC, Epic Games is giving fans multiple titles to download for free. The latest Epic Games giveaway is headlined by multiplayer horror release The Evil Dead. That’s in addition to adventure role-playing game Dark Deity and a special cheerleader pack of in-game items for Rumbleverse. The games and items are available to download and keep from now until 4pm GMT on November 24.

All you need to do is visit the Epic Games Store, login or create an Epic account and click to redeem the titles.

Once you’ve set up your Epic account, you can take advantage of future weekly giveaways, including next week’s offering of Star Wars Squadrons.

The critically-acclaimed Star Wars aerial battle sim will be free for one week only from 4pm next Thursday.

It’s likely to launch alongside Epic’s Black Friday sale, which will include discounts on hundreds of games.

As for this week’s free games, The Evil Dead is sure to please fans of Dead by Daylight and Friday the 13th: Video Game.

The game sees players team up to tackle computer-controlled Deadites and a player-controlled demon.

Teams will need to explore the map, complete missions and defeat enemies in order to seal away the forces of evil and win the day.