EXCLUSIVE: This Web3 Fellowship Will Open Career Opportunities By Helping You Develop Skills And Engage In Real-World Projects

A local North Las Vegas company, Choice Business Group (CBG), started by Melvin Valentine Jr, his wife Michelle and a core group of dedicated students, has partnered with droppLabs to launch an education blockchain project that is designed to revolutionize public education and diversify the tech industry: the Web3 Fellowship.

Members will participate in a comprehensive, sequential program that provides core Web3 knowledge, develops relevant skills, engages them in real world projects and opens career opportunities.

“Choice Business Group’s educational programs are dedicated to improving the lives of students through impactful educational programs. By applying dropp’s technology through the Web3 Fellowship, we will be able to deliver even more future-looking value to students. We are very excited to partner with dropp to transform education through this innovative project-based learning program and are confident this will serve as a model for activating effective private-public partnerships,” Valentine told Benzinga.

The dropp Web3 Fellowship embodies “The Future of Learning,” the creators argue. The program seeks to empower individuals of any age to learn and apply Web3 skills to improve their lives, careers and communities.

Government Sponsored

The city of North Las Vegas is a core sponsor of CBG. The deal includes the management of a $1.2 million STEM Center investment located at Nevada Partners Inc.

This critical relationship with local government has fostered a thriving ecosystem that has placed CBG in the position to be a national model for education innovation. CBG’s Web3 Fellowship program has also been sponsored by Teach For America’s Ed Extraordinary innovation lab.

Dropp has an aggressive vision to roll out the program across the country and internationally to enable students to reach their maximum potential through the power of Web3. With the CBG program kicking off this month at Nevada Partner’s STEM Center, history is in the making.

