Fresh demands for much-missed Cadbury Dream to return gathers pace





A survey conducted by Jackpotjoy of 2,000 British adults discovered that 8 percent would love to see the return of Cadbury Dream in miniature form. Cadbury Dream is a white chocolate bar that is only available to buy in B&M.

Other respondents were left excited at the prospect of the return of the Echo bar and the Mars delight. Cadbury Dream was launched in Australia and New Zealand in 2001 and arrived in the UK the following year. It disappeared from shops shortly afterwards before making a return in 2019 as “Cadbury White.” Cadbury Marble is another bar that the nation misses with 7.9 percent voting for its return.

The bar has a milk chocolate and white chocolate blend with a hazelnut praline centre. However, it is only available in Australia after being discontinued in 2012. The Cadbury Aztec was in third place which was last seen in shops in 1978. It was a nougat and caramel bar covered in milk chocolate with 7.8 percent of those surveyed hoping for its return. READ MORE: Man accused of murdering escort put her body in homemade incinerator

Cadbury’s haven’t revealed what has caused the supply chain issues but it has had issues keeping up with the demand for Flakes after outsourcing most of it’s chocolate production to a factory near Cairo, Egypt. A spokesman for Mondelez the firm who own Cadbury’s said the changes were temporary and only affected a small number of tubs. He said: “To ensure we can continue to bring our loyal consumers the products they know and love, we have temporarily substituted bitesize Cadbury Twirl in Heroes Tubs, to the slightly larger Cadbury Twirl 21g. “This is across a small percentage of tubs produced. “Rest assured consumers can enjoy the same amount of chocolate as before with the overall weight of the product remaining the same.”

Like Loading...