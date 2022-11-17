Full new state pension to exceed £200 a week next year

“However, it’s also worth saying that this increase will only come into effect from April so there is a tough winter ahead and the Chancellor has been forthright in saying that times will be difficult for everyone.

“The reinstatement of the triple lock after its suspension last year will cool some of the discussion around its long-term viability for a while, but with a review of state pension age due to be published soon, now is the time to carry out a comprehensive review of the state pension to ensure it best helps those who need it most, both now and into the future.”

The Chancellor also announced that benefits including Pension Credit are also to increase by 10.1 percent.

Pension Credit provides support for people over state pension age on low incomes.