Game Preview: Florida State vs. Louisiana

Game Introduction

After its bye week, No. 19 Florida State (7-3) has rattled off three consecutive wins and locked up its first bowl game appearance since 2019.

Under first-year head coach Michael Desormeaux, Louisiana (5-5) has taken a step back in the win column but still controls its own fate, needing one win in its final two games to qualify for a bowl.

READ MORE: Recruits react to Florida State’s victory over Syracuse, dominant winning streak

The Ragin’ Cajuns travel to Tallahassee for their first Power-Five opponent of the year after facing Eastern Michigan and Rice in their nonconference earlier this season.

Meanwhile, FSU is returning home for its first of two home games to conclude the regular season.

Kickoff is Nov. 19 at noon on ESPN3.

Seminole headlines

Building another win streak

Florida State began its season with four straight wins, including a victory over No. 6 LSU (8-2). However, after a three-game stint versus No. 9 Clemson, No. 24 NC State and Wake Forest (then-ranked), the Seminoles found themselves one game above .500 and unranked.

Head Coach Mike Norvell and the ‘Noles had a bye following their 34-28 loss versus Clemson on Oct. 15. Since, they’ve outscored Georgia Tech, Miami, and Syracuse by 102 points.

If it wasn’t for a few hiccups in the middle of the schedule, it’s possible the ‘Noles could be a one-loss team heading into this week. Even with the midseason losses, Norvell has a chance to finish the regular season on a five-game winning streak,

Rapid improvement from Jordan Travis

Due to his recent performances, redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis has received love from all over college football. He was named a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien award and ranked No. 7. by CBS Sports in their latest quarterback power rankings.

In the 38-3 win at Syracuse, Travis made history by becoming the first Seminole to account for a passing, rushing, and receiving touchdown in the past 25 years.

Scroll to Continue

If the Seminoles take care of business in the first half, don’t expect to see much of Travis this weekend with a short week ahead before Florida.

Burning questions

Is Florida State already looking ahead to next week?

It’s not unusual for Florida State to schedule a softer opponent before Florida. The ‘Noles played Delaware State (2017) and Alabama State (2019) in recent seasons near the end of the season and won by a combined 108 points.

Given, those wins came with past coaching staffs. Nonetheless, FSU’s program and fanbase are eager to host the Sunshine Showdown in primetime for the first time since 2016 (7:30 p.m. on Nov. 25). The Seminoles haven’t defeated the Gators since 2017. Norvell and FSU have shown exceptional discipline for most of 2022, but there’s always a chance Louisiana starts strong and catches the ‘Noles by surprise.

Do we see AJ Duffy?

Earlier this week, Norvell said the coaches elected to keep Duffy sidelined against Syracuse to preserve his redshirt.

Duffy, who has suited up versus Boston College and Dusquene, could see action against the Ragin’ Cajuns. The true freshman has completed 1-of-3 passes for 10 yards and tallied five rushing yards this season.

If FSU builds a lead and subs Travis out (which they’ve done during winning streaks), the former four-star recruit might have the opportunity to showcase his skills.

Forecast

Louisiana is talented in some areas, but it won’t matter. The Seminoles are rolling and understand how to win, but also put their opponents away early. FSU gets its eighth victory and heads into its final regular-season game against Florida on a four-game winning streak.

Florida State 48, Louisiana 17

READ MORE: Florida State leaves RB Cedric Baxter Jr. with a decision to make

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook