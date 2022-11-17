Categories
Game Preview: Florida State vs. Louisiana


Game Introduction 

After its bye week, No. 19 Florida State (7-3) has rattled off three consecutive wins and locked up its first bowl game appearance since 2019.

Under first-year head coach Michael Desormeaux, Louisiana (5-5) has taken a step back in the win column but still controls its own fate, needing one win in its final two games to qualify for a bowl.

READ MORE: Recruits react to Florida State’s victory over Syracuse, dominant winning streak

The Ragin’ Cajuns travel to Tallahassee for their first Power-Five opponent of the year after facing Eastern Michigan and Rice in their nonconference earlier this season.





