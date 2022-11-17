Gap Expected to Return to Profit, Offer Clues on Macro Environment — Earnings Preview

By Denny Jacob

Gap Inc. is set to post its third-quarter results Thursday after the market closes. Here’s what you need to know.

REVENUE: The apparel retailer is expected to report $3.82 billion in revenue, down from $3.94 billion in the year-ago period, according to FactSet.

ADJUSTED EARNINGS: The San Francisco-based company is expected to post breakeven adjusted earnings per share compared with 27 cents a share a year earlier, according to FactSet.

NET INCOME: Gap is expected to report $11.8 million in net income compared to a loss of $152 million a year earlier, according to FactSet.

WHAT TO WATCH:

-LEADERSHIP: Look for any guidance from Gap about who will lead the company next. Gap in July replaced Sonia Syngal as chief executive officer after a little more than two years on the job. Executive Chairman Bob Martin, a former Walmart Inc. executive, was named interim CEO while the company searches for a permanent replacement.

-INFLATION: The retailer’s latest results will detail how much the inflationary environment impacted operations. The company swung to a loss in the second quarter as it dealt with elevated inventory levels and record margins. Chief Financial Officer Katrina O’Connell said in August that Gap is focused on reducing inventory, rebalancing its assortments and reevaluating investments as macroeconomic challenges persist. The Wall Street Journal in September reported that Gap eliminated about 500 corporate jobs in a move to reduce expenses.

-MACRO: Investors will closely watch Gap’s results to ascertain how resilient both consumers and businesses are to price pressures and high borrowing costs. Data on Wednesday showed U.S. retail sales rose strongly in October, up 1.3% from the prior month. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates this year to slow the economy.

