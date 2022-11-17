Categories
Business

George Harrison Explained the Social Commentary in The Beatles’ ‘Piggies’

TL;DR:

  • George Harrison said The Beatles’ “Piggies” predated widespread use of “pigs” to refer to police.
  • George compared the meaning of the song to the lyrics of one of Phil Collins’ songs.
  • The former Beatle discussed his feelings about the way society allots its money.
George Harrison in a suit at The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction
George Harrison at The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction | Sonia Moskowitz/IMAGES/Getty Images

George Harrison discussed the social commentary in The Beatles‘ “Piggies.” Subsequently, he compared the track to one of Phil Collins’ songs. Notably, Collins’ song became a massive hit in the United States.

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: