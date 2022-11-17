George Harrison Explained the Social Commentary in The Beatles’ ‘Piggies’

TL;DR:

George Harrison at The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction | Sonia Moskowitz/IMAGES/Getty Images

George Harrison discussed the social commentary in The Beatles‘ “Piggies.” Subsequently, he compared the track to one of Phil Collins’ songs. Notably, Collins’ song became a massive hit in the United States.

George Harrison said The Beatles’ ‘Piggies’ offered ‘gentle’ commentary

The book George Harrison on George Harrison: Interviews and Encounters includes an interview from 1989. In it, he discussed the song “Piggies.” “I don’t know where that came from,” he said. “I remember writing it; I don’t remember where the whole idea of ‘Piggies’… because it was before this sort of … what would you call it when the police started beating everybody up in the … ?”

George noted the song predates the widespread use of the word “pigs” to describe police officers. “It was a much sort of gentler thing, and it was before that kind of consciousness,” he said.