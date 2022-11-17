Get Amazon Prime free for a year by making a simple broadband change

TalkTalk has just revealed its discounts for this big yearly Black Friday event with the Internet Service Provider (ISP) not only cutting the cost of its broadband but also throwing in a year of Amazon Prime as well. If you weren’t already aware, Prime usually costs £95 for a 12 month subscription and offers those who sign up speedy free delivery plus access to music, movies and exclusive box sets.

This Black Friday bargain is available on a number of plans including TalkTalk’s Full Fibre 150 and the firm’s ultimate 900 option which lets you download a full HD movie in around 30 seconds.

Along with that free Prime membership, TalkTalk is also offering a award-winning Eero Pro Wi-Fi routers for an improved connection around the home and there is also the ability to add TV for an extra £5 per month as well.

If that sounds enticing then here are all the deals, what is included and how much things cost.