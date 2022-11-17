Get PAID to watch holiday movies with this dream job

SALT LAKE CITY — If you are bubbling with holiday spirit and love watching festive movies, you may be the perfect fit for the role of “Chief of Cheer.”

“CableTV.com” is offering $2,500 to a person who will watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days.

Now, that might not seem like a whole lot of cash, but the company is also offering year-long subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+ and Hallmark Movies now.

So you’ll be able to save some dough on your subscription purchases in 2023 if you’re selected for the job.

The candidate will also have to rate streaming services and the selection of holiday movies on each streaming platform.

Applications are open until December 2 and the winner will be contacted no later than December 6. Click here to apply.