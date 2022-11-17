Google Public Sector, Battelle NEON Seek to Advance Ecological Research With Cloud, Computing Tools – ExecutiveBiz

Google’s government and education arm and Battelle’s National Ecological Observatory Network have partnered to help advance ecological research by expanding access of scientists and researchers to NEON datasets using cloud, artificial intelligence, machine learning and other computing tools.

Battelle-operated NEON is a National Science Foundation-funded observatory that collects spatial and temporal datasets that researchers use to understand the impacts of land use change and climate on U.S. ecosystems, Justin Keeble, managing director for global sustainability at Google Cloud, wrote in a blog post published Wednesday.

Through the partnership, Battelle NEON worked with Google Public Sector to field its data on Google Cloud Storage and Compute Engine.

The two organizations are exploring options to use BigQuery, Google Earth Engine and other tools to offer a secure infrastructure that would store and deliver data to the ecological observatory’s users to help advance their research efforts.

“The combination of the NEON datasets with the tools and computing power that Google brings will enable researchers to realize the promise of NEON to advance ecological forecasting at scale,” said Kate Thibault, NEON science lead.