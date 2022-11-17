Grimes couple to respond to letters to Santa this holiday season Santa is getting some help this year! Updated: 2:22 PM CST Nov 16, 2022



Hide Transcript

Show Transcript

KCCI’S LAUREN JOHNSON SPOKE WITH THE COUPLE EARLIER TODAY – AND HAS MORE. NATS OF LETTERS GOING INTO THE MAILBOX CHRISTMAS IS IN FULL SWING AT THE CHARLTON HOUSEHOLD IN GRIMES. ALONG WITH THEIR HOLIDAY DECOR, YOU’LL FIND A MAILBOX IN THEIR FRONT YARD ENCOURAGING KIDS TO DROP OFF THEIR LETTERS TO SANTA. BRYCE CHARLTON, LETTERS TO SANTA 43:03 <"WE REALLY WANT THIS TO TAKE OFF, NOT FOR US, NOT FOR THE PUBLICITY BUT JUST FOR THE FACT OF THE JOY IT BRINGS."> BRYCE AND AUSTIN CHARLTON TAKE THIS TIME EVERY YEAR TO PLAY SANTA AND WRITE BACK TO THESE LETTERS. THEY’VE BEEN DOING IT FOR THE PAST FEW YEARS. BRYCE CHARLTON, LETTERS TO SANTA 38:53 <"THE FIRST YEAR WE GOT ABOUT 130 LETTERS, THEN THE SECOND YEAR WE GOT OVER 400 AND LAST YEAR WE HAD ABOUT 180."> EVERY LETTER AND TOY LIST THEY RECEIVE GETS A RESPONSE FROM SANTA. AND THOSE LETTERS DON’T JUST COME FROM THEIR NEIGHBORS BUT FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY. BRYCE CHARLTON, LETTERS TO SANTA 39:53 <"RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT AND A LOT OF THEM WERE LOCAL. THEY WERE EVEN URBANDALE, ANKENY, AMES, CEDAR FALLS, CEDAR RAPIDS, NEW YORK WE GOT ONE FROM."> 40:13 <"SO, IT'S REALLY COOL TO SEE THAT PEOPLE HERE ARE SPREADING IT TO OTHER STATES."> THE COUPLE WAS INSPIRED TO START THE TRADITION AS A WAY TO ENGAGE WITH THE COMMUNITY BEFORE HAVING A CHILD OF THEIR OWN. NOW, BEING PROUD PARENTS OF A 2-YEAR- OLD THEY ADOPTED EARLIER THIS YEAR THEY LOOK FORWARD TO SHOWING HIM THIS FESTIVE TRADITION. AUSTIN BARONGAN- CHARLTON, LETTERS TO SANTA 43:30 <"I THINK HE WOULD LOVE WHEN HE GETS OLDER TO REALIZE EVERYTHING WE PUT INTO IT TO HELP SANTA OUT."> SANTA’S MAILBOX IS LOCATED AT 100 NE 22ND CIRCLE IN GRIMES. FAMILIES CAN DROP OF