Gusto guide: Musical gift recommendations for the holidays

Between Black Friday and the end of December, the music market will be flooded with deluxe reissues, anniversary editions, box sets and new releases. Amid this onslaught, you’ll find a few notable album drops of brand new music from fully tenured and fresh-faced artists alike. But there’s no denying the truth – the holiday gift market is all about contemporary celebrations of popular music’s past triumphs. It’s nostalgia writ large, but for the serious music lover and collector, it’s a most delicious nostalgia.

Yes, Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” is likely to be the biggest commercial story of the rest of the year, but the vast majority of Swift’s sales will come from digital streaming – and how do you give a digital stream as a gift? (Hint: You don’t.) The gift-giving season is all about the person on your list who is still holding firm to the belief that the beautifully designed and lovingly presented artifact is truly where it’s at. Here’s a glimpse of what’s on offer for them this year.

People are also reading…

The Beatles, “Revolver – Super Deluxe”

“Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” is commonly tossed around as the definitive watershed, not just in the career of the Beatles, but in pop music’s evolution into far-reaching rock. But it was the 1966 release “Revolver” that truly changed the game, as the Beatles dropped the mop-top pretense and fully embraced a “rock as art” ethic. This new remix of the album – handled by Giles Martin, son of “Fifth Beatle” George Martin – is breathtaking. By employing AI technology developed by filmmaker Peter Jackson’s team during the making of the “Get Back” film, Martin was able to separate individual tracks that had been sub-mixed repeatedly during the original sessions, which were recorded on a four-track machine. The resulting new mix makes the listener feel as though they’re hearing something they’ve been listening to for their whole lives for the very first time. Pure magic.

Blondie, “Against the Odds: 1974 – 1982”

Across the span of 124 tracks and 36 previously unissued recordings, this ornate box set – replete with a hard-cover booklet stuffed with gorgeous archival photographs, insightful, astute liner notes and abundant interviews with all involved – tells the story of the most successful band to emerge from New York’s “New Wave” movement of the late ’70s. In truth, “New Wave” is a limiting descriptive, for Blondie was loyal to no particular party, instead borrowing from and blending bits of pop, punk, R&B, rap, reggae, garage rock, psychedelia, disco, torch songs and various permutations of dance music, all gloriously glued together by Debbie Harry’s sensual and virtuosic singing. Timeless.

King Crimson, “In the Court of the Crimson King: King Crimson at 50”

Toby Amies’ brilliant, soul-stirring documentary film is given it’s proper due here in this eight-disc (two Blu-Ray/two DVD/four CD) box set edition. The King Crimson fan in your life, should you be lucky enough to have one, will delight in the abundance of live and studio performances beautifully recorded and vividly presented – in addition to Amies’ film, which you think is going to simply tell the story of one of the greatest bands in rock history celebrating its 50th anniversary, but instead unfolds as a meditation on life, death, love, and the transcendent power of music. Pure brilliance.

Michael Jackson, “Thriller 40”

There aren’t a lot of revelatory or particularly significant extras here, but I’m recommending the 40th anniversary of “Thriller” for the budding, young music aficionado on your gift-giving roster – someone who might not be familiar with Michael Jackson when he was at his creative peak and working with the great Quincy Jones to create some of the most delicious grooves, textures and hooks in the history of pop music. Buy it on vinyl, if you can.

David Bowie, “A Divine Symmetry”

This deep dive into David Bowie’s first truly brilliant album, 1971’s ”Hunky Dory,” will thrill the Bowie freak in every family. The definitive 2015 remaster of the original album is here on Blu-Ray audio, as are 48 unreleased live recordings, demos and alternate takes, a massive hardback book of photos and a 60-page replica of Bowie’s notebooks from the relevant era. Pure gold.

Also noteworthy: The Flaming Lips, “Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots 20th Anniversary Box”; Iron Maiden, “The Number of the Beast/Beast Over Hammersmith 40th Anniversary Box”; Wajeed, “Memoirs of High-Tech Jazz”; Guns ’n’ Roses, “Use Your Illusion Super Deluxe Edition”; King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, “Changes – Limited Exploding Sun Edition”; Bruce Springsteen, “Only the Strong Survive: Double Vinyl Edition”; Grateful Dead, “In and Out of the Garden”; John Mellencamp, “Scarecrow: Super Deluxe Edition Box”.