Harry and Meghan’s anticipated Netflix series to air ‘next month’

It’s believed the show will cause fresh commotion for the Royal Family and is coupled with Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spare.

The two projects are bound to be explosive and experts have predicted the Sussexes activities will prevent any hopes of a reconciliation between them and Prince William or King Charles III.

It comes after Netflix’s fifth series of The Crown was heavily criticised, particularly by former Prime Minster John Major.

When it was understood the series would depict talks between the then-Prince Charles and Major regarding his plans to take the throne from Queen Elizabeth II, he was quick to step in.